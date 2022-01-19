National Treasury says Bain has much more to answer for Deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat calls for scrutiny of all the consultancy’s public sector contracts B L Premium

Hours after Bain & Co withdrew its membership of Business Leadership SA (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2022-01-18-bain-withdraws-from-blsa/) (BLSA), Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat called for scrutiny of all of the US consultancy’s contracts with the public sector.

Momoniat, who has previously criticised the firm for its failure to co-operate with the Nugent commission, which was set up in 2018 to probe governance failures at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), told Business Day on Tuesday that many executives still at the firm bore criminal liability for the attempted destruction of Sars, a post-apartheid institution that was once regarded as among the best in the world...