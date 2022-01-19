Cyril Ramaphosa opens Patrick Soon-Shiong’s African vaccine headquarters

A manufacturing operation that will allow next-generation vaccines to be manufactured in SA for the rest of the continent was launched in Cape Town on Wednesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks, established NantSA in Brackenfell. The billionaire was born in SA and graduated from Wits University medical school.

Ramaphosa and Soon-Shiong also launched the Coalition to Accelerate Africa’s Access to Advanced Healthcare, which aims to drive the development of innovative therapeutics and ensure the continent is prepared for future pandemics.