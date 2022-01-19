National Coal-fired SA a step closer to embracing clean energy Sasol to be anchor developer of planned landmark green hydrogen project in the Northern Cape B L Premium

SA’s ambitious plans to establish a clean energy industry took a tangible step forward this week at a green hydrogen stakeholder engagement at Port Nolloth in the Northern Cape.

Boegoebaai, about 60km north of Port Nolloth and 20km south of the border between Namibia and SA, has been identified pending results of a feasibility study as the site for a landmark green hydrogen project...