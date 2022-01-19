National Amazon offices will scar sacred heritage site, say First Nations B L Premium

The rehabilitation of a private golf course at the confluence of Cape Town’s polluted Liesbeek and Black rivers does not require property development, but the state could restore it, argued one of the indigenous groupings opposing the R4.6bn infrastructure development project that would include offices for tech company Amazon.

The private development, opposed by the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin indigenous council, plans to turn a disused private golf course into an office park with a public park, low-cost housing and R38m earmarked for transforming polluted canals into rivers. But it is being opposed by the 55-strong Observatory Civic Association led by public health expert Prof Leslie London and some of the Goringhaicona indigenous people...