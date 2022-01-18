Local lab gets green light to produce active ingredients derived from cannabis
GESlabs will export pharmaceutical ingredients to the UK, US, Israel and Australia where demand is high for the single molecule cannabinoids
18 January 2022 - 19:27
Pharmaceutical manufacturing company GESlabs has become one of Africa’s first cannabis dedicated, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approved manufacturing laboratories licensed to export scheduled narcotic extracts.
After two years of negotiations and making safety improvements, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has finally issued a licence to GESlabs to manufacture cannabinoid pharmaceutical ingredients for use in therapeutic medicines, the only company in Southern Africa with such a licence. ..
