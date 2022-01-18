National Joburg City Council meeting descends into chaos for second time Members clash over voting procedures for heads of portfolios while former mayor Mpho Moerane says DA-led coalition is in ‘disarray’ B L Premium

Johannesburg’s 5-million residents could face further service delivery disruptions after Tuesday’s DA-led city council meeting descended into chaos with members clashing over the appointment of the heads of various portfolio committees.

Tuesday’s meeting was called after the first one of the new session, on Thursday last week, descended into chaos and was called off after councillors traded verbal blows over the voting procedure for the chairpersons of portfolio committees, and the so-called chair of chairs — the official who manages all council committees...