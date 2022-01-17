National

Ramaphosa gives Mondli Gungubele political responsibility for State Security Agency

The move comes after Ramaphosa did away with a stand-alone department of state security during a cabinet reshuffle last year

17 January 2022 - 14:05
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has been designated to assume political responsibility for the control and direction of the State Security Agency. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele to take political responsibility of the State Security Agency (SSA).

At the time, the president took a decision to place the SSA inside the presidency, with Zizi Kodwa as deputy minister.

“President Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 209(2) of the constitution, designated minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele to assume political responsibility for the control and direction of the State Security Agency,” according to a statement i from the presidency on Monday.

“This is in line with his announcement of August 5, 2021 that the ministry of state security would be done away with and political responsibility for the SSA would reside in the presidency.

“Section 209(2) of the constitution, which addresses governance of intelligence services, empowers the president to assume political responsibility for intelligence services other than those of the police or national defence force, or to designate a member of cabinet to assume this responsibility.”

Ramaphosa’s reconfiguration of the SSA follows revelations in the High Level Review Panel report of abuses at the agency during the era of former president Jacob Zuma.

These included the use of the agency to target political opponents, which also came into focus last year at the state capture inquiry during the  testimonies of intelligence operatives who served during the Zuma years.

Part of the findings on SSA misdemeanours were contained in part 1 of the state capture inquiry report, which was published on January 4,  detailing how the agency was used to protect and serve Zuma and his allies.

Ramaphosa’s call to guard democracy implies reply to Sisulu’s judicial critique

President says institutions such as the judiciary and parliament must be safeguarded against attacks
National
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa has a duty to defend the constitution

The president has maintained a steely and unforgivable silence on recent events
Opinion
11 hours ago

MP wants president quizzed over ‘misuse’ of state cash

Leaked recording alluding to state funds being used for party campaigns has MP demanding explanation from president
National
16 hours ago
