Preliminary report on parliament fire expected to be tabled on Friday

MPs are expected to be briefed on Friday about the fire that gutted National Assembly buildings on January 2.

House of committee chairperson Cedric Frolick told MPs on Thursday that the acting secretary to parliament will table a preliminary report on the blaze at a meeting of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament.

“At this stage, what is being prioritised is the alternative office space for the affected parties including the ANC, PAC, Good and NFP ... We do not know at this stage the extent of the destruction ... because the building has been declared unsafe,” said Frolick.

Frolick updated MPs during a joint programming committee meeting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday morning, where the two houses discussed business for the year ahead.

While investigations were continuing, there were “certain difficulties because the National Assembly chamber, with the offices around and above it, have been completely gutted and have been rendered by the public works engineers to be unsafe”, he said.