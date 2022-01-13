Government bungle halts R1bn Covid relief for small-scale farmers
Agriculture ministry suspends voucher system for 55,000 subsistence farmers after complaints from suppliers
13 January 2022 - 15:41
The government has halted R1bn of Covid-relief funding for more than 55,000 small-scale farmers after a snarl-up with the voucher system, according to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.
Payments from the R1bn fund were suspended while the “implementation challenges” are investigated, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday...
