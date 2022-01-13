Five of six Durban beaches reopen after sewage pollution last week
Blue Lagoon/Umngeni Beach remains closed, where E. coli levels are still not low enough for it to be opened to the public
13 January 2022 - 17:41
Surf’s up in Durban again, welcoming watersport enthusiasts, beachgoers and bathers as the city reopens five of the six beaches that were closed due to excessive E. coli contamination.
Last Friday the city closed six recreational beaches — South, North, Bay of Plenty, Sun Coast, Country Club and Umngeni beaches, after high levels of bacteria following a sewerage pollution...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now