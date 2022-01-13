National Five of six Durban beaches reopen after sewage pollution last week Blue Lagoon/Umngeni Beach remains closed, where E. coli levels are still not low enough for it to be opened to the public B L Premium

Surf’s up in Durban again, welcoming watersport enthusiasts, beachgoers and bathers as the city reopens five of the six beaches that were closed due to excessive E. coli contamination.

Last Friday the city closed six recreational beaches — South, North, Bay of Plenty, Sun Coast, Country Club and Umngeni beaches, after high levels of bacteria following a sewerage pollution...