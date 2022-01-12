National NPA and Hawks to set up task team to tackle cases raised by Zondo A review of all cases linked to the state capture report is due to be conducted B L Premium

More than a week after Raymond Zondo handed over the first part of the state capture inquiry report, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to establish a special task team with the Hawks to speed up the prosecutions of those implicated in the report.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NPA and Hawks said the commission’s work added impetus to “the process of rebuilding the rule of law after a very difficult period”. A meeting of law enforcement partners was promised with no date given...