Court ruling could reveal Ramaphosa’s role in ANC cadre deployment

The DA has applied to court for access to the 2013-2018 minutes of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee

12 January 2022 - 15:28 Linda Ensor

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s active role in the implementation of the ANC’s cadre deployment policy will come under the spotlight, should the DA manage to get hold of the 2013-2018 minutes of the ANC cadre deployment committee, which he chaired during that time.

The minutes could reveal whether the committee had a role in the appointment of what the Zondo commission of inquiry has called the “facilitators” of state capture in government, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state entities. The ANC deployment committee is chaired by the ANC’s deputy president — a position Ramaphosa occupied when state capture took hold...

