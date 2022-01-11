National E. coli levels at closed Durban beaches on decrease, says metro B L Premium

Under pressure from organised business, sporting organisations and beachfront entrepreneurs, the eThekwini municipality announced on Tuesday that work to install a new transformer at a major sewage pump station is at an advanced stage to mitigate the high levels of E. coli at six beaches on Durban’s Golden Mile.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela also assured beachgoers that levels of E. coli from the sewage pollution at all the affected beaches on the Durban coastline was decreasing...