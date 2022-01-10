National Godongwana to deliver budget vote speech in parliamentary precinct Officials make a plan for sittings of the house after fire destroys the usual venues B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his budget vote speech — scheduled for February — within the parliamentary precinct despite the fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber last week.

Traditionally slated for the National Assembly, the event will now take place in the Good Hope Chamber, the presiding officers of parliament and chief whips of political parties have decided. All other official sittings of the National Assembly will take place at this venue too...