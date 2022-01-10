Godongwana to deliver budget vote speech in parliamentary precinct
Officials make a plan for sittings of the house after fire destroys the usual venues
10 January 2022 - 18:17
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his budget vote speech — scheduled for February — within the parliamentary precinct despite the fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber last week.
Traditionally slated for the National Assembly, the event will now take place in the Good Hope Chamber, the presiding officers of parliament and chief whips of political parties have decided. All other official sittings of the National Assembly will take place at this venue too...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now