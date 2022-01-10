Businesses reeling after closure of popular Durban beaches
Authorities concur that the city’s sewerage infrastructure needs to be upgraded
10 January 2022 - 19:02
Business and sporting ambassadors on Durban’s golden mile are appalled by the perennial E.coli contamination resulting in the on-off closure of six popular beaches in the city.
Durban’s top beaches remained closed on Monday due to unacceptably high levels of bacteria — a problem that has been worsened by vandalism at a sewerage pump station...
