Businesses reeling after closure of popular Durban beaches

Authorities concur that the city’s sewerage infrastructure needs to be upgraded

10 January 2022 - 19:02 Mary Papayya

Business and sporting ambassadors on Durban’s golden mile are appalled by the perennial E.coli contamination resulting in the on-off closure of six popular beaches in the city.  

Durban’s top beaches remained closed on Monday due to unacceptably high levels of bacteria — a problem that has been worsened by vandalism at a sewerage pump station...

