Businesses reeling after closure of popular Durban beaches Authorities concur that the city's sewerage infrastructure needs to be upgraded

Business and sporting ambassadors on Durban’s golden mile are appalled by the perennial E.coli contamination resulting in the on-off closure of six popular beaches in the city.

Durban’s top beaches remained closed on Monday due to unacceptably high levels of bacteria — a problem that has been worsened by vandalism at a sewerage pump station...