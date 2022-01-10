National B4SA still pushing for increased vaccine mandates Business for SA is preparing papers in a bid to get a high court declaratory order that would provide legal certainty B L Premium

Business says it will be imperative to accelerate vaccine mandates wherever possible across the economy, as the government scrambles to shore up flagging demand for shots.

Business for SA (B4SA), formed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to assist the government with policy responses, said on Monday it is still pushing for a high court declaratory order which would provide companies with legal certainty should they wish to introduce policies to make it compulsory for staff to be vaccinated. ..