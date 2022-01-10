B4SA still pushing for increased vaccine mandates
Business for SA is preparing papers in a bid to get a high court declaratory order that would provide legal certainty
10 January 2022 - 19:21
Business says it will be imperative to accelerate vaccine mandates wherever possible across the economy, as the government scrambles to shore up flagging demand for shots.
Business for SA (B4SA), formed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to assist the government with policy responses, said on Monday it is still pushing for a high court declaratory order which would provide companies with legal certainty should they wish to introduce policies to make it compulsory for staff to be vaccinated. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now