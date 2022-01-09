NPA still probing reopening of Luthuli and Haron inquests
09 January 2022 - 16:49
Prosecutors are still investigating whether to reopen an inquest into the death of ANC leader and Nobel peace prize laureate Chief Albert Luthuli.
Luthuli died on July 21 1967 when he was struck by a freight train while making his habitual crossing on a trestle bridge over the Umvoti River near his KwaZulu-Natal home in KwaDukuza...
