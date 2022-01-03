National

Petrol price set to decrease from Wednesday

The decline in the international oil price is one of the contributing factors to the decline

03 January 2022 - 19:42 Linda Ensor

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has announced a petrol price decrease which takes effect from Wednesday. This follows two months of price increases.

The price for 93 octane fuel will decrease by 71c/l and that of 95 octane by 68c. Diesel (with a 0.05% sulphur content) will fall by 67.80c/l and 0.005% sulphur by 69.80c/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will drop by 71c/l and the maximum price for liquid petroleum gas will fall by 70c/kg...

