National Petrol price set to decrease from Wednesday The decline in the international oil price is one of the contributing factors to the decline

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has announced a petrol price decrease which takes effect from Wednesday. This follows two months of price increases.

The price for 93 octane fuel will decrease by 71c/l and that of 95 octane by 68c. Diesel (with a 0.05% sulphur content) will fall by 67.80c/l and 0.005% sulphur by 69.80c/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will drop by 71c/l and the maximum price for liquid petroleum gas will fall by 70c/kg...