De Lille expects preliminary report on fire damage to parliament on Friday
A team of engineers is assessing the damage, how much it will cost to repair and how long the work will take
03 January 2022 - 16:14
A preliminary report by engineers on the extent of the damage at parliament and the cost and time-frame of the necessary repairs will be handed to public works and infrastructure minister Patricia De Lille on Friday.
De Lille, Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo addressed a media briefing on Monday about the fire which ripped through the parliamentary buildings on Sunday...
