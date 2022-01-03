Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis offers city facilities after parliament fire

Cape Town city mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has offered the council chamber, Grand Parade and city hall for sittings of the national assembly and the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona).

Hill-Lewis said Sunday’s fire at parliament was a "national tragedy”.

“Cape Town is also the historic seat of parliament, and so we share in the sense of tragedy felt by so many at this time. While the full scale of the damage is being assessed, the city of Cape Town stands ready to do whatever it can to help.”

He said he had contacted speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to make their facilities available.

The state of the nation address is scheduled to take place on February 10.