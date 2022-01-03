National

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis offers city facilities after parliament fire

He says he has contacted parliament’s speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to make their facilities available

03 January 2022 - 09:38 Staff Writer
Firemen survey the damage after a fire broke out at parliament in Cape Town on January 2 2022. REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Firemen survey the damage after a fire broke out at parliament in Cape Town on January 2 2022. REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Cape Town city mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has offered the council chamber, Grand Parade and city hall for sittings of the national assembly and the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona).

Hill-Lewis said Sunday’s fire at parliament was a "national tragedy”.

“Cape Town is also the historic seat of parliament, and so we share in the sense of tragedy felt by so many at this time. While the full scale of the damage is being assessed, the city of Cape Town stands ready to do whatever it can to help.”

He said he had contacted speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to make their facilities available.

The state of the nation address is scheduled to take place on February 10.

“We want to see parliament continue its important work, and we will do what we can to help.”

Hill-Lewis said he was also grateful for the city’s firefighters who “responded so quickly and in such force this morning, for their brave efforts to save as much of parliament as possible”.

“They deservedly earned the praise of President Cyril Ramaphosa in his press conference earlier, and they no doubt have the thanks of the country too.”

WATCH | Suspect being questioned over parliament fire, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa arrived at parliament shortly after 1pm to inspect the damage
National
23 hours ago

Patricia de Lille describes fire at parliament as a “sad day for democracy”

Public works minister Patricia de Lille said it was a "very sad day for democracy in SA" after a fire broke out in parliament in Cape Town on Sunday ...
National
1 day ago

Fourth-floor hotspots being damped down in National Assembly

Mayoral committee member JP Smith says the fourth floor contains books and bookshelves, which are smouldering
National
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Desmond Tutu goes green in final send-off with ...
National
2.
SA halts Covid-19 quarantine requirements with ...
National / Health
3.
Fourth-floor hotspots being damped down in ...
National
4.
WATCH | Suspect being questioned over parliament ...
National
5.
Court dismisses urgent application by ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH | Suspect being questioned over parliament fire, says Ramaphosa

National

Patricia de Lille describes fire at parliament as a “sad day for democracy”

National

Fire at parliament has spread to another building

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.