WATCH | Suspect being questioned over parliament fire, says Ramaphosa

“We must be thankful the offices have not burned to the ground. Everyone acted with speed and we are thankful that everyone mobilised. There are certain things that do work,” he said. Ramaphosa described as “devastating” the news of the fire, especially a day after Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral.

“It's just really a terrible setback. The Arch would've been devastated as well. This is a place he supported and prayed for.”

He said the city’s firefighters should be praised for their efficient service.

“They intervened at the right time. Their appearance has saved a very important national key point.”

