WATCH | Suspect being questioned over parliament fire, says Ramaphosa

02 January 2022 - 14:43 TIMESLIVE
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses media outside the parliament after a fire broke out, Cape Town, South Africa, January 2 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses media outside the parliament after a fire broke out, Cape Town, South Africa, January 2 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says one person is being held for questioning after a fire broke out in parliament in the early hours of Sunday.

Ramaphosa arrived at parliament shortly after 1pm to inspect the damage accompanied by Western Cape premier Alan Winde and public works minister Patricia de Lille.

“We must be thankful the offices have not burned to the ground. Everyone acted with speed and we are thankful that everyone mobilised. There are certain things that do work,” he said. Ramaphosa described as “devastating” the news of the fire, especially a day after Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral.

“It's just really a terrible setback. The Arch would've been devastated as well. This is a place he supported and prayed for.”

He said the city’s firefighters should be praised for their efficient service.

“They intervened at the right time. Their appearance has saved a very important national key point.”

TimesLIVE

