Fire at parliament has spread to another building

Firefighters are still battling to control the fire that started at parliament on Sunday morning.

This is according to JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, who said the fire has now spread to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) building.

“It's not looking good at all,” Smith said. The cause of the fire is still unknown and Smith said it “might take a while” to establish what sparked the blaze.

“Firefighters are still trying to get the blaze out and that is what they are focusing on at the moment, to get the blaze out,” he said.