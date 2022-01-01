National

WATCH LIVE | The funeral service of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

01 January 2022 - 10:21 TIMESLIVE

Mourners from across the world will remember the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at an official state funeral held at the St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Tutu, the last surviving SA laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town last week at the age of 90.

He was the first black cleric to be elected as the Bishop of Johannesburg before being inaugurated in 1986 as the first black cleric to become Archbishop of Cape Town.

The service is expected to start at 10am and will be attended by several high-profile politicians.

Only 100 people will be in attendance at the service, but it will be streamed online.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to present the main eulogy at the service.

The service will follow instructions outlined by Tutu before his death.

“He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending,” his foundation said this week.

“He asked that the coffin be the cheapest available, and that a bouquet of carnations from his family be the only flowers in the cathedral.” 

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said based on the late archbishop’s wishes, “the SANDF ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the national flag to Mam' Leah Tutu [his wife].”

Tutu's daughter, Reverend Naomi Tutu, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rev. Justin Welby, are also expected to speak.

CHERYL CAROLUS: Tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu

SA should pick up the baton of Tutu’s consistency in fighting discrimination and suppression of the downtrodden, says former UDF leader
Opinion
2 days ago

MARY ROBINSON: Desmond Tutu’s global legacy of hope for peace, justice and human rights

The head of The Elders writes about the 15 years she worked with ‘Arch’, the first chair of the organisation founded by Nelson Mandela
Opinion
1 day ago

Graça Machel mourns loss of her ‘loyal friend’ and ‘spiritual leader’ Tutu

In an emotional tribute, Graça Machel on Monday bid a sad farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, thanking him for his undying service to SA
National
4 days ago

MAMPHELA RAMPHELE: The wisdom of Desmond Tutu — all people are equally precious

The ANC may have misunderstood the Arch but he could never be accused of misunderstanding the ANC
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Court dismisses urgent application by ...
National
2.
Government lifts curfew as fourth wave peaks in SA
National
3.
Six forensic firms appointed to probe ...
National
4.
First part of Zondo report to be published next ...
National
5.
Only 16% of Omicron-infected end up in hospital ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.