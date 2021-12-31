National First part of Zondo report to be published next week Zondo will hand over the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday B L Premium

The first part of the report into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud will be published next week after acting chief justice Raymond Zondo hands it to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele gave this undertaking at a post cabinet media briefing on Friday, saying that publication will definitely take place next week...