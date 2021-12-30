Eskom says Kusile unit four has been added to SA’s electricity grid
The connection of Kusile’s fourth generating unit will add 800MW to SA’s faltering power grid
30 December 2021 - 14:38
Eskom says Kusile power station’s fourth unit was successfully connected to the national grid for the first time on December 23 2021, helping to ease the country’s severe power shortage.
The connection of Kusile’s fourth generating unit will eventually contribute an additional 800MW to SA’s power system, however it must first undergo a series of tests and other commissioning activities before being fully optimised, Eskom said in a statement on Thursday...
