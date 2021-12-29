National

Eskom reports transformer explosion at Camden power station

No supply disruptions are expected nor were there any injuries during the explosion at a unit at the power station in Mpumalanga

29 December 2021 - 14:26 Karl Gernetzky

Power utility Eskom says an internal fault resulted in a transformer explosion at a unit at the Camden power station in Mpumalanga, though no supply disruptions are expected.

No injuries have been reported and the fire has been contained, with the incident affecting a unit that produces about 190MW...

