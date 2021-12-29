Eskom reports transformer explosion at Camden power station
No supply disruptions are expected nor were there any injuries during the explosion at a unit at the power station in Mpumalanga
29 December 2021 - 14:26
Power utility Eskom says an internal fault resulted in a transformer explosion at a unit at the Camden power station in Mpumalanga, though no supply disruptions are expected.
No injuries have been reported and the fire has been contained, with the incident affecting a unit that produces about 190MW...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now