Eskom reports transformer explosion at Camden power station No supply disruptions are expected nor were there any injuries during the explosion at a unit at the power station in Mpumalanga

Power utility Eskom says an internal fault resulted in a transformer explosion at a unit at the Camden power station in Mpumalanga, though no supply disruptions are expected.

No injuries have been reported and the fire has been contained, with the incident affecting a unit that produces about 190MW...