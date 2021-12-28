Six forensic firms appointed to probe Compensation Fund
The firms were chosen after an order given by the standing committee on public accounts
28 December 2021 - 13:57
The department of employment & labour has appointed six forensic investigation firms to probe the financial malaise at the Compensation Fund which pays out the medical costs of workers injured or made ill at work as well as lump sums for those who die as a result.
The fund, which is financed by levies paid by employers, is notoriously dysfunctional with medical service providers who treat injured and sick workers complaining that they often have to wait for up to two years to be paid out for their claims which are difficult to register and submit...
