National Health minister allows full single exit price hike for medicines Gazetted increase in line with that proposed by pharmaceutical industry body B L Premium

Health minister Joe Phaahla has gazetted the regulated maximum increase of 3.5% for the single exit price for 2022 for medicines and scheduled substances supplied by the private sector.

The single exit price is the price of medicines at the factory gate and includes a logistics fee to cover the cost of transporting the goods to retail outlets. The dispensing fees that pharmacies and doctors can charge are regulated separately. The maximum price increase will apply to medicines and their related pack sizes that were available on December 24...