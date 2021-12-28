National

ANC re-opens annual January 8 rally to its members

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic ruling party says it is forced to cap attendee numbers at 2,000

28 December 2021 - 12:37 ZIMASA MATIWANE
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The ANC has opened up its annual January 8 celebrations to spectators, but the number of attendees will be capped at 2,000, the party announced on Tuesday. 

The governing party’s 110th birthday celebrations will be held at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his fifth January 8 statement ahead of the party’s elective conference, which is set to take place at the end of 2022. The annual statement is the party’s programme of action for the year.

The address also comes at a time when factionalism in the party is resurfacing as factions prepare for the elective conference. It also comes a few months after the ANC lost key metros to oppositions parties in 2021’s local government elections. Analysts and political observers say if the trend continues, the ruling party could also struggle to hold its own in the 2024 general elections.

The ANC’s birthday celebrations are usually accompanied by a weeklong programme, where the party’s leadership interact with ordinary people. It is still unclear if this will take place in January. 

In 2020, the January 8 celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2021 anniversary rally was, for the first time in a democratic SA, held virtually due to the pandemic. 

TimesLIVE

LETTER: Water, water, everywhere

The incessant preoccupation of opposition parties with the demise — rather than the history — of the ANC, real or otherwise, is one of the least ...
Opinion
3 days ago

SA has lost its conscience and its guiding star, Desmond Tutu

One of the fiercest opponents of apartheid, the Arch was not afraid to demand better from his former allies
National
2 days ago

ANC begins paying outstanding salaries

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the ruling party had already paid the two months it owes its staff and December salaries will be paid before Christmas
National
6 days ago

Ayanda Dlodlo apologises for tiff over July unrest report with Bheki Cele

The former state security minister has apologised to the ANC for her public spat with the police minister
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA halts Covid-19 quarantine requirements with ...
National / Health
2.
Halt the Wild Coast seismic blasting, high court ...
National
3.
A porsche in the car port … public servants to ...
National
4.
Richard Branson recalls ‘greatest pleasure’ of ...
National
5.
Omicron can be a booster against Delta, SA study ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.