National

Archbishop Desmond Tutu to be buried in Cape Town

The body of the late archbishop will lie in state at St George's Cathedral on Friday ahead of his funeral on Saturday

27 December 2021 - 08:19 TimesLIVE
A worker places flowers at a tribute site for the late Archishop Desmond Tutu outside St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Tutu's funeral will take place at the cathedral on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
A worker places flowers at a tribute site for the late Archishop Desmond Tutu outside St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Tutu's funeral will take place at the cathedral on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s funeral will take place in Cape Town on Saturday.

Tutu died in a frail-care centre on Sunday at the age of 90.

In a statement, the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed some of the early plans for a “week of mourning” leading up to the funeral service at St George’s Cathedral in the Mother City:

  • The bells of St George’s Cathedral will be rung daily for 10 minutes, starting at midday, from Monday to Friday.
  • The Anglican Diocese of Pretoria and the SA Council of Churches will hold a memorial service in the capital city on Wednesday.
  • The Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an intimate evening with friends of the Arch and his wife of 66 years on Thursday.
  • Tutu will lie in state in St George’s Cathedral on Friday.

Additional plans would be announced during the week, the trust said.

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba, who will lead the funeral on Saturday, has asked that those who hear the bells “pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute”.

TimesLIVE

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies

Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90
National
1 day ago

IN FULL: Media briefing on the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

The Desmond Tutu Foundation briefs the media after the death of the archbishop
National
23 hours ago

Tributes pour in for late Desmond Tutu

Church will plan the funeral and other services with the support of the government and the City of Cape Town
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
SA halts Covid-19 quarantine requirements with ...
National / Health
2.
A porsche in the car port … public servants to ...
National
3.
Home affairs victory in Constitutional Court not ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa to weigh tighter lockdown when he ...
National
5.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.