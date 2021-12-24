Home affairs victory in Constitutional Court marks end of long legal battle over tender

A long-running battle lasting over 10 years between the department of home affairs and two companies over a R1,5bn tender for an electronic document management system reached the end of the road this week when the Constitutional Court dismissed with costs their application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment against them.

The Constitutional Court judgment handed down on Wednesday was the third time that New Dawn Technologies and Valor IT had lost their case against the department, having previously been unsuccessful both in the Gauteng North high court in 2020 and the Supreme Court of Appeal in September. Their first claim was lodged in 2010.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi was ecstatic about the judgment, a statement by the department said. He has instructed the department to pursue its legal costs against New Dawn and Valor IT which date back to 2010 when the initial claim was filed.

The minister also intends to ask National Treasury to blacklist the two companies from doing business with the state.

“This is not vindictiveness but it’s a warning to individuals and companies who believe that they can receive millions in public funds via spurious litigation,” Motsoaledi said.

“It baffles the mind that the two companies could pursue the state for this huge amount of money, going right up to the Constitutional Court, despite knowing that they had never provided any service to the department,” Motsoaledi said. “We are aware that it is the constitutional right of individuals and companies to utilise the various courts of the country in pursuit of justice. However we believe it is sheer opportunism, bordering on theft and corruption, for anybody to demand state money when they didn’t provide any services.”

The Constitutional Court dismissed the application for leave to appeal as it found it “lacks reasonable prospects of success”. This was the same reason given by the Supreme Court of Appeal which dismissed with costs the application by the two companies. The Gauteng North High Court found that there was no legally binding contract between the department and the two companies for the provision of the electronic document management system.

The department explained in its statement that the matter started when it wanted to digitise its records. The R1.5bn tender issued in 2005 was awarded to three companies — New Dawn, Valor IT and Ideco. At the time the minister was Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the director-general was Mavuso Msimang.

“But before any contract could be signed, or service level agreement could be finalised, the National Treasury warned that there was no money for such a huge tender. As a consequence, the home affairs department could not go ahead with this contract.”

While Ideco did not pursue the matter further, New Dawn and Valor IT sued the department for R602m and R28m respectively. New Dawn claimed that it had bought equipment, but the department says that it could not produce this equipment despite “persistent requests”. The department defended the matter on the grounds that no contract was signed.

“Because of litigation by these two companies, the department’s audited contingent liability shot up to R2.1bn in the 2019/20 financial year. Contingent liability in home affairs is the amount that companies and individuals claim by way of litigation either for contracts, as is the case in this one, or for immigration or civic matters.

“As long as a public institution has contingent liability on its books, the auditor-general will flag it each year as a risk because if the department cannot successfully defend the litigation and the money became payable, the budget of the department would be severely affected.

