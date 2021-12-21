National

WATCH: Zuma’s legal team appeals order sending him to jail

21 December 2021 - 10:18

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team argued on December 21 that former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser acted within his power when granting Zuma medical parole in September.

This follows a court judgment on December 15 that set aside the decision to grant Zuma medical parole after he had served less than two months of his 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

Former President Jacob Zuma's legal team will argue that former Correctional Services Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, acted within his power, when granting Zuma medical parole in September.

