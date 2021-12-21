WATCH: Zuma’s legal team appeals order sending him to jail
21 December 2021 - 10:18
Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team argued on December 21 that former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser acted within his power when granting Zuma medical parole in September.
This follows a court judgment on December 15 that set aside the decision to grant Zuma medical parole after he had served less than two months of his 15-month jail term for contempt of court.
This follows a court judgment on December 15 that set aside the decision to grant Zuma medical parole after he had served less than two months of his 15-month jail term for contempt of court.
