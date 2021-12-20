Ramaphosa returns to work after Covid-19 quarantine as Mantashe tests positive

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said Ramaphosa has returned to duty and will chair the final cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday.

“President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining social distance and avoiding gatherings,” said Gungubele.

Meanwhile minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement issued by Gungubele, Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.

Mantashe, who is in “good spirits”, is in self-isolation, the statement reads.

TimesLIVE