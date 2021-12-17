Hlaudi Motsoeneng ordered to pay back ‘success’ bonus from SABC
A court has ordered the SABC’s former COO to pay back R11.5m paid to him by the public broadcaster in 2016
17 December 2021 - 08:55
UPDATED 17 December 2021 - 10:35
Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the SABC’s former COO, has been ordered to pay back an R11.5m “success” bonus paid to him by the public broadcaster in 2016, a court has ordered.
The high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday reviewed and set aside the payment and has given Motsoeneng, now president of the African Content Movement political party, seven days to repay the money with an annual interest rate of 15.5%. He has also been ordered to pay the costs of the application and that of counsel...
