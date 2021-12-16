Eskom’s maintenance plans increase the risk of load-shedding in 2022
Koeberg units will be shut down for 10 months next year, reducing generating capacity by about 920MW
16 December 2021 - 19:26
The risk of load-shedding in 2022 is likely to be high as Eskom’s maintenance plans could see a big chunk of its generating capacity out of action.
Unit 2 at Koeberg nuclear power station will be shut for 155 days from January for the replacement of steam generators to extend the life of the power station by another 20 years. During the last quarter of next year, unit 1 will also be put on outage for 155 days for similar modifications and scheduled maintenance. Each unit of Koeberg generates 928MW...
