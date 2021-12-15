Zuma judgment welcomed as former president files appeal
DA says the court ruling closes the door on any prospects of a successful counteraction
15 December 2021 - 16:25
While former president Jacob Zuma has filed an appeal against a court ruling ordering him back to jail, the DA, Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum who took the matter to court, have welcomed the result.
The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday overturned a decision by former correctional services boss Arthur Fraser to release Zuma on medical parole, saying the decision is unlawful, and adding that the time he spent outside jail for his 15-month term should not be counted. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now