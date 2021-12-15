National Zuma judgment welcomed as former president files appeal DA says the court ruling closes the door on any prospects of a successful counteraction B L Premium

While former president Jacob Zuma has filed an appeal against a court ruling ordering him back to jail, the DA, Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum who took the matter to court, have welcomed the result.

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday overturned a decision by former correctional services boss Arthur Fraser to release Zuma on medical parole, saying the decision is unlawful, and adding that the time he spent outside jail for his 15-month term should not be counted. ..