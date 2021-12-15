Omicron spreading like wildfire in Western Cape
The majority of infections are among the young and unvaccinated, while data suggests that Omicron is as severe as other variants in people who haven’t had Covid shots
15 December 2021 - 15:55
Infections with the Omicron variant of Covid in the Western Cape, which is now well into the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic, are spreading extremely rapidly with the reproduction rate at an all-time high, according to the province’s health authorities.
The reproduction rate — the speed with which infections are reproduced — is 2.5, meaning that every 10 active cases of Covid produce another 25 cases, provincial head of health Keith Cloete said during a weekly virtual update on the pandemic hosted by premier Alan Winde...
