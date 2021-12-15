KZN on high alert as court orders Zuma back to prison
Police in the province are meeting to discuss the situation amid fears of a repeat of July’s violence and looting
15 December 2021 - 19:02
KwaZulu-Natal is on high alert amid fears of more looting and unrest after a court ruling that former President Jacob Zuma must return to jail.
The Gauteng high court in Pretoria found that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful and that he should serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence for contempt of court...
