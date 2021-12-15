National

Court rules Zuma must go back to jail after medical parole set aside

The high court declared the decision to grant the former president medical parole unlawful

15 December 2021 - 10:22 STAFF REPORTER
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The high court in Pretoria has set aside the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole, ordering him to return to jail.

“The decision of the first respondent (Mr Arthur Fraser at the time) to place the third respondent on medical parole, taken on 5 September 2021, is reviewed, declared unlawful, and set aside,” reads the judgment.

“It is hereby directed that the third respondent be returned to the custody of the department of correctional services to serve out the remainder of his sentence of imprisonment.

“It is declared that the time the third respondent was out of jail on medical parole should not be counted for the fulfilment of the third respondent’s sentence of 15 months imposed by the Constitutional Court.”

TimesLIVE

