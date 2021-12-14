SA officially off UK travel red list in time for holidays
Tourism body hopes the sector can claw back some business after easing of travel barriers
14 December 2021 - 17:36
UPDATED 14 December 2021 - 23:17
SA and 10 other African countries have been removed from the British government’s Covid-19 red list after it was slammed as “travel apartheid” by a number of leaders.
UK health secretary Sajid Javid made the announcement on Tuesday, saying community transmission of the Omicron variant in the UK means “the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now