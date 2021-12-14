National SA officially off UK travel red list in time for holidays Tourism body hopes the sector can claw back some business after easing of travel barriers B L Premium

SA and 10 other African countries have been removed from the British government’s Covid-19 red list after it was slammed as “travel apartheid” by a number of leaders.

UK health secretary Sajid Javid made the announcement on Tuesday, saying community transmission of the Omicron variant in the UK means “the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad”...