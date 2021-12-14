SA and others to be off UK’s Covid-19 travel red list from Wednesday

Britain will remove all 11 countries from its Covid-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is community transmission of Omicron, UK health secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

The British government added the Southern African countries to its red list in late November, meaning entry was only allowed to UK citizens or residents who must quarantine in a hotel in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” Javid said.