National Eskom says new emissions rules could lead to further power cuts Immediate compliance with air-quality act will remove a further 16,000MW from the grid and cost R300bn, utility tells department

The government’s decision to deny Eskom a postponement on implementing tighter air quality regulations at five of its power stations would negatively affect its ability to provide electricity, the state-owned utility said on Tuesday.

The decision would require the immediate shutting down of 16,000MW of installed coal-fired capacity — a third of its total installed generating capacity — even though capacity is already constrained and has resulted in repeated load-shedding...