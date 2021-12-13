National OMICRON UK mulls removing SA from its travel red list Tourism body says lack of clarity on future lockdowns deterred travellers B L Premium

The UK’s travel red list, which has left SA’s tourism industry facing a bleak holiday season and has damaged relations between the two countries, could be scrapped as early as this week as the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant renders selective bans increasingly pointless.

Bloomberg and British newspapers such as the Daily Mail, The Telegraph and the Guardian reported that a decision could come as soon as this week...