OMICRON
UK mulls removing SA from its travel red list
Tourism body says lack of clarity on future lockdowns deterred travellers
13 December 2021 - 20:15
The UK’s travel red list, which has left SA’s tourism industry facing a bleak holiday season and has damaged relations between the two countries, could be scrapped as early as this week as the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant renders selective bans increasingly pointless.
Bloomberg and British newspapers such as the Daily Mail, The Telegraph and the Guardian reported that a decision could come as soon as this week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now