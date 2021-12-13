National UK mulls removing SA and neighbours from red list UK publications report that a decision could come as soon as this week B L Premium

The UK’s travel red list, which has left SA’s tourism industry facing a bleak holiday season and has damaged relations between the two countries, could be scrapped as early as this week as the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant renders selective bans increasingly pointless.

Leading publications including Bloomberg and British newspapers such as the Daily Mail, The Telegraph and the Guardian reported that a decision could come as soon as this week, as UK transport minister Grant Shapps proposed that travellers returning to the country be subject to Covid-19 tests, even if fully vaccinated. Some reports suggested returning travellers could be subjected to isolation at home, which, though not costly like hotel quarantine, could still discourage those who would then face absence from work...