State withdraws contested directive on holders of Zimbabwean special visa
The home affairs directive prompted an association representing the holders of the Zimbabwean special permits to approach the courts in a bid to set it aside
13 December 2021 - 16:24
The department of home affairs has withdrawn its directive that would have compelled thousands of Zimbabwe special-permit holders to apply for “mainstream” alternatives by December 31 to avoid losing access to crucial services such as banking.
Last week, the department published a directive suggesting that special permit holders that could not prove that they had applied for alternatives should have their employment contracts, banking services and student registrations suspended after December 31...
