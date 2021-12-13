National

State withdraws contested directive on holders of Zimbabwean special visa

The home affairs directive prompted an association representing the holders of the Zimbabwean special permits to approach the courts in a bid to set it aside

BL Premium
13 December 2021 - 16:24 Bekezela Phakathi

The department of home affairs has withdrawn its directive that would have compelled thousands of Zimbabwe special-permit holders to apply for “mainstream” alternatives by December 31 to avoid losing access to crucial services such as banking.

Last week, the department published a directive suggesting that special permit holders that could not prove that they had applied for alternatives should have their employment contracts, banking services and student registrations suspended after December 31...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now