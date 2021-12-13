National State withdraws contested directive on holders of Zimbabwean special visa The home affairs directive prompted an association representing the holders of the Zimbabwean special permits to approach the courts in a bid to set it aside B L Premium

The department of home affairs has withdrawn its directive that would have compelled thousands of Zimbabwe special-permit holders to apply for “mainstream” alternatives by December 31 to avoid losing access to crucial services such as banking.

Last week, the department published a directive suggesting that special permit holders that could not prove that they had applied for alternatives should have their employment contracts, banking services and student registrations suspended after December 31...