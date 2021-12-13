National

Forensic firm appointed to probe State Security Agency graft, says Ramaphosa

13 December 2021 - 20:34 Andisiwe Makinana

The State Security Agency (SSA) has appointed an independent forensic firm to investigate all suspected cases of malfeasance, corruption and criminality in the agency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed in a series of written replies to parliament that Ligwa Advisory Services was appointed on November 2 to investigate cases that were identified in the high-level panel report and by the inspector-general of intelligence...

