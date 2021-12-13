National Forensic firm appointed to probe State Security Agency graft, says Ramaphosa B L Premium

The State Security Agency (SSA) has appointed an independent forensic firm to investigate all suspected cases of malfeasance, corruption and criminality in the agency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed in a series of written replies to parliament that Ligwa Advisory Services was appointed on November 2 to investigate cases that were identified in the high-level panel report and by the inspector-general of intelligence...