Qatar Airways to resume services to Cape Town and Joburg from Sunday

Departing SA customers who had to amend their travel plans as a result of the travel regulations can now rebook on these flights

10 December 2021 - 14:05 Andries Mahlangu

Qatar Airways will resume both inbound and outbound services to Cape Town and Johannesburg from Sunday, ahead of the holiday season.

While the airline continued to operate after Omicron-related international travel restrictions, it was not able to accommodate departing SA travellers...

