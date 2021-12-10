Qatar Airways to resume services to Cape Town and Joburg from Sunday
Departing SA customers who had to amend their travel plans as a result of the travel regulations can now rebook on these flights
10 December 2021 - 14:05
Qatar Airways will resume both inbound and outbound services to Cape Town and Johannesburg from Sunday, ahead of the holiday season.
While the airline continued to operate after Omicron-related international travel restrictions, it was not able to accommodate departing SA travellers...
