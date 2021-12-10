WATCH | Mapping Africa-China relations in a post-Covid world

The tri-annual Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (Focac) took place in late November in Dakar, Senegal. The theme of this year’s event was how to deepen China—Africa partnerships and promote sustainable development to build a China—Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

China invests heavily in Africa and is the continent’s largest trading partner with direct trade worth more than $200bn (R3.2bn) in 2019.

During a speech delivered at the forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced major new initiatives including programmes focused on health, poverty reduction and agricultural development; the promotion of trade and investment; digital innovation; green development; capacity building; cultural and people-to-people exchanges; and peace and security.

In addition, he announced four proposals on building a China—Africa community: to help Africa fight Covid-19; to deepen practical co-operation; to promote green development; and to uphold equity and justice. These proposals speak to the common aspirations of the two regions, said Xi.

The Chinese president also announced that his country would provide an additional billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa. This is the largest vaccine aid package for Africa from a single country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Business Day webinar

To carry forward the conversation that started in Dakar, Business Day, in partnership with the Chinese embassy in SA, hosted a webinar, moderated by Eusebius McKaiser, on Africa’s trade and economic relationship with China, among others.

Welcoming delegates to the webinar, Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda said the relationship between China and Africa was often criticised for being unequal, given that Africa exported primarily raw materials to China but imported mostly finished products from it. He added that many African countries were becoming increasingly financially indebted to China.

Delivering the keynote address, Chen Xiaodong, the Chinese ambassador in SA, said the forum represented a beacon of hope for both China and Africa.

He said it promoted solidarity and co-operation between these countries and reflected their common aspirations, sending a positive signal to the rest of the world.

Trade between China and Africa is growing in volume each year, said Chen, which augurs well for Africa’s economic recovery.

He said China would provide funding for trade finance and in support of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, among others. In addition, it will give interest-free loans to African countries where required and work with the continent on climate change initiatives.

Much of the infrastructure development in Africa in recent years, including roads, ports and energy infrastructure, has been made possible through Chinese investment. However, critics argue that many African nations are becoming overly indebted to China and risk losing their sovereignty.