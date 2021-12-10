De Lille distances herself from Western Cape police housing fracas

Public works minister Patricia de Lille has distanced herself from a police housing controversy.

On Thursday families of police officers living in state safe houses owned by De Lille’s department picketed outside the Western Cape police headquarters.

They claimed they are threatened with eviction after rent was hiked from R2,000 to R11,000 in some instances, and said they will be forced to move back to communities where their lives were endangered.

The SA Police and Allied Workers Union and the NGO Ndifuna Ukwazi placed the blame at De Lille’s door.

However, acting public works director-general Imtiaz Fazel distanced De Lille from the fiasco.

“We would like to categorically deny the department of public works and infrastructure is involved in the eviction of police members in these state houses,” he said.