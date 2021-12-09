National

Standard Bank restores services after five-hour outage

Disruption affected online customers in nine countries, including SA, who were unable to log in to their accounts

09 December 2021 - 18:57 Adelaide Changole
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Standard Bank has restored services after a five-hour outage in which customers experienced difficulties logging into their digital banking accounts. 

Africa’s biggest bank said the disruption was reported at 11.54am in Johannesburg, primarily affecting Android devices. 

Clients in the nine African countries reported an issue with the lender’s mobile banking app, and SA customers experienced outages with internet banking as well, the lender said. Standard Bank has operations in 20 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. 

“Efforts to restore these services to their full functionality took longer than expected,” it said.

The bank’s shares were up as much as 1.2% on the JSE on Thursday, before erasing almost all the gain by the close of trading at 5pm.

